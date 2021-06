SANTA MARIA — The Saints led 1-0 at halftime and then scored two goals in the second half.

Santa Maria held Gardena scoreless then went on to win 3-0 in the playoff match-up. So far in the postseason, The Saints have taken down West, Roosevelt, Kerman High, and Gardena. The Saints now advance to the next round of playoffs to play st. Bonaventure at Ventura College on Thursday in the regional semi-final at 6 pm.