SLO Tigers hosts Paso Robles in home opener

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Most schools on the central coast began their football season last Friday night, but the San Luis Obispo Tigers are finally kicking off their season on Friday against Paso Robles with head coach Pat Johnston entering his seventh season.

"We're really excited. it's been a really emotional roller coaster year for everyone locally. our school is no exception - we thought we were going to play then we weren't, now we're here and the boys have been working really hard, we're excited to have this chance," Coach Johnston added

With so much uncertainty leading up to this game, coach Johnston hopes that his team can focus on playing good fundamental football and improving each day.

"Just to play quality football, with a quick turnaround that we had to get prepared and do it safely and effectively, we wanted to make sure we were being fundamentally sound and in as good of shape as we could possibly be. I think after this practice today we will be there," Coach Johnston said.

The Tigers have a five-game football schedule this season. SLO hosts Paso Robles Friday at 7 p.m.