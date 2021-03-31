Templeton football looks for first ever win against Arroyo Grande Friday

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Eagles host the Arroyo Grande Eagles on Friday. While it may seem like just another game, it's not for Templeton. The team is heading into this one looking for their first ever win against AG.

"We want to make a great showing that our kids can compete. They've taken that on, I don't want to say a chip on their shoulder but definitely a motivating factor that we can go compete against the best schools in the county," head coah Don Crow said.

Coach Crow and Arroyo Grande head coach Michael Hartman go way back, 15 years to be exact. He says playing against one of his good friends is always a challenge but a blast.

"They are always very, very well coached... It means a lot to our kids cause its a big step up in competition for us. we've been in the lower league for a long time then moved us u. ag is the standard, no question. if you look a the last 20 years of high school football in this county, they are the standard. if we see ourselves with a chance to be one of the better teams, we're going to see on Friday night."

Templeton will continue to be led by the dual-threat quarterback in Tyler Kaschewski this season.

"He's super competitive and confident in his ability. He backs it up by how well he plays. He doesn't talk a lot but really plays and he is confident in what he does. We're glad we have him, that's for sure," coach Crow added.

Templeton eager to get their first ever win against Arroyo Grande Friday at home at 7 p.m.