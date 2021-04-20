Templeton's Gavin Taber to play at Providence Christian College

TEMPLETON — Templeton Eagles baseball senior Gavin Taber will be attending Providence Christian College to play baseball next season.

"It was a crazy feeling. All of the hard work is starting to pay off and it's pretty awesome. Having the whole team to see it made it a lot better. My teammates, my family, it was crazy," Taber said.

"As a player I can tell you he's one of the most committed kids I've ever coached. He comes out and works, works hard... He's always asking for extra reps in the cage that's why he's gotten to where he is at today," head coach Rob Tompkins added.

It was always a dream of Gavin's to play college ball.

"My dad and I have always had this dream of playing college baseball. And my family has always been involved with me in sports in general. To have it be baseball, the game that I love, I'm ready to keep on playing, I'm not ready to stop so this is a blessing."

Although the community is excited for his collegiate chapter, the second baseman will definitely be missed as an Eagle.

"He's impacted the program, he's made numerous gains from his sophomore year. I can tell you him and other kids they put in a lot of work in the off season and now its finally paying off," coach Tompkins said.