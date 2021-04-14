The artist behind the Atascadero athletics fields

ATASCADERO — Enrique Sanchez is the groundsmen for Atascadero athletics and the artist behind the fields for the greyhounds.

"This is my baby, my office, i take pride and take care of it. whatever i can do and need to do to make it look presentable for them, whether its for football or graduation, Sanchez said.

In 1986, Sanchez moved from Mexico all the way to California and little did he know he would fall in love with being apart of the Atascadero community and his job.

"I have a great group of groundsmen helping me too… for one it takes a quite a bit of help, one guy other there Jesus appreciate his help and two other guys: Tim and Josh who come in and help me during preparation for the football games."

Prise is the word that comes to mind when Sanchez talks about the field of the greyhounds.

"My favorite part is taking care of this field. If I see everyone happy and talk a little bit about the field then that means the world to me then i know I did my job."

