UC Santa Barbara wins the Big West regular-season title with a 71-57 win over Cal Poly Friday at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos claimed the No. 1 seed at the Big West Tournament next weekend. UCSB has won 14 of their last 15 games and 7th straight against the Mustangs. JaQuori McLaughlin finished with 15 points and 7 assists and Amadou Sow and Miles Norris combined for 24 points.

Game two between the two teams is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.