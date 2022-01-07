Canley family leaves a lasting impact on Lompoc football

Four members of the Canley family played at Lompoc High School. 35 years ago former San Jose State and San Francisco 49er Sheldon Canley played his final season at Lompoc and now three decades later his son Sheldon Canley jr will carry the division one torch at San Diego State.

"Some points at home I would try to entice him with my old letterman jacket that doesn't fit anymore, I would wear it with SJSU on it. I would wear my old California Bowl jersey with the Canley name on the back, and he's like dad nope I'm going to San Diego State," Canley said.

San Diego State was Canley Jr.'s first college visit and as soon as he stepped on campus he felt right at home.

"Being the first visit I took, they caught my eye, I like the school, campus environment, I wanted to make my own name so I didn't want to go to San Jose. Also the coaching staff and football program is really good," Canley Jr. said.

Canley is proud of the legacy that he and his three sons left with the Braves program.

"It's a dream come true, when your kids can come to your Alma mater and play football, at a high level... I loved coming out here Friday nights seeing my kids play on the field I used to play on," Canley Sr. said.

The relationship between Canley Jr. and his father is a special one on and off of the football field. "Hes my personal trainer, personal coach, will get me ready to go to the next level, gives me advice, tips to keep me going, he tells me the secrets I need to know so I'm going to listen and not say anything."

"I'm going to push him to the highest extreme I can, that's what hes always going to get from me but at the same time you have to be dad," Canley added.

From being a Brave to an Aztec to hopefully one day playing on NFL Sundays, its safe to say Canley Jr's future is bright

"My dream is to obviously go to the pros, that's everyone's goal, been my dream since I was a kid. That's what I hope to do and keep working to do."

"I'm very proud, sometimes it's hard to explain, I told him when you put the work in, anything you want in life, good things come out of it, and I'm proud he was able to do that," Canley said.

Best of luck to Sheldon at San Diego State next season.

