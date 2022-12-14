Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Carlos Correa signs 13-year deal with Giants

Carlos Correa is heading to San Francisco
Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Carlos Correa is heading to San Francisco
Posted at 10:50 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 01:50:02-05

The San Francisco Giants have found their new face of the franchise after agreeing to a 13-year deal worth $350 million with Carlos Correa.

Correa joins San Francisco after spending the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins.

After signing a three-year deal with Minnesota, Correa decided to opt out of his contract in search of a larger deal.

Correa spent his first seven seasons in the MLB with the Houston Astros.

In 2015, Correa came up as a 20-year-old and won the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Since his arrival to the league, Correa has been to the All-Star Game twice and has additionally won a Gold Glove Award.

Correa is known for being a vocal part of the 2017 World Series Champion Astros team which was caught for stealing signs in the series against the Dodgers.

He will be entering his age-28 season as a member of the Giants.

Correa features a career .279/.357/.479 slash line and an .836 OPS.

The addition to San Francisco's lineup complements the Giants signings of Cal Poly alum Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, and Ross Stripling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png