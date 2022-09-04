Cavin Ross makes potential play of the year in Week 2

Lompoc Quarterback Cavin Ross made a play that very well could be the best play of the season Friday night against Cabrillo.

Ross managed to find a way to escape multiple tackles, weaving his way back and forth searching for an open receiver.

While all hope for the play seemed lost on the play, Ross managed to spot Marcos Maya and hit his target.

Maya would finish the remarkable play with a dive into the endzone for the score.

The play would count for one of the six touchdowns Ross threw in the first half.

Ross added a touchdown rush on the ground in the game.

The Braves rolled to a 62-7 victory.