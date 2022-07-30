The Central Coast American Poolplayers Association is headed to World Championships in Las Vegas on August 4th. Two eight-ball teams and one nine-ball team are ready to compete with the best pool players in the world.
Central Coast American Poolplayers Association headed to World Championships in Vegas
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 00:54:47-04
