Central Coast athletes at CIF State Track & Field

Posted at 11:39 PM, May 29, 2023
Over the weekend, Buchanan High School hosted the CIF State Track and Field Championships. Below are the results from athletes on the Central Coast that participated after fantastic performances in the Central Section and Divisional Championships.

Girls
High Jump - Kendra Daniels (Righetti) 5 feet, 4 inches (8th)

Pole Vault - Peyton Bedrosian (Paso Robles) 12 feet, 9 inches (5th)

Shotput - Nevaeh Dyer (Paso Robles) 37 feet, 7.25 inches (Prelims)

Boys
3200 Meter run - (Templeton) Joshua Bell 8:58.52 (6th)

Pole Vault - (Arroyo Grande) Jacob Gash NH

