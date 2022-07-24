Central Coast draft picks receiving lucrative signing bonuses

The Central Coast saw 11 college baseball players drafted by MLB teams throughout the week.

Cal Poly had four players selected in the draft.

UCSB had six players selected in the draft.

Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee was the highest player picked out of the Central Coast with the 8th pick by the Minnesota Twins.

Lee, whose draft slot was estimated to be worth $5.4 million, received a signing bonus worth $5.675 million.

Lee was projected by many to be as high as the first pick in the draft, however, the Baltimore Orioles decided to select Jackson Holliday with the pick.

Holliday will make slightly over $8 million with his signing bonus.

Mission Prep High School and Cal Berkeley outfielder Dylan Beavers signed with Orioles after being selected in the first round with the 33rd pick.

While his draft slot value was worth $2.3 million, Beavers has officially signed with Baltimore and will receive a $2.2 million signing bonus.

Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe, who was selected by the New York Yankees in the second round with the 61st pick, has not yet come to an agreement on a contract.

According to Spotrac, Thorpe's draft slot value is worth $1.187 million.

UCSB shortstop Jordan Sprinkle was picked 131st in the 4th round by the Chicago White Sox.

Sprinkle is expected to make just over $450,000.

UCSB outfielder Nick Vogt was selected with the 210th pick in the 7th round by the San Diego Padres.

Vogt’s signing bonus is projected to be hovering around $224,000.

Cal Poly pitcher Jason Franks will make $2,500 after being selected by the Braves in the 8th round with the 245th pick.

UCSB pitcher Corey Lewis was picked in the 9th round with the 264th pick by the Minnesota Twins.

UCSB pitcher Ryan Harvey was picked in the 11th round with the 340th pick the New York Yankees.

UCSB utility man Blake Klassen was picked in the 17th round with the 501st pick by the Washington Nationals.

UCSB infielder Bryce Willits was picked in the 18th round with the 551st pick by the Chicago White Sox.

Cal Poly pitcher Derek True was picked in the 20th round with the 604th pick by the Oakland Athletics.