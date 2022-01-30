Central Coast fans offer insight on 49ers, Rams matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in the NFC Championship.

The winner of the 49ers and Rams matchup will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13th.

The Central Coast is perfectly placed between the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

San Luis Obispo is 189 miles to Los Angeles and is 231 miles to San Francisco.

KSBY Sports Anchor Dusty Baker decided to go to Pismo Beach and ask fans who they were rooting for and who they expected to win.

The results were split almost dead even.

Baker also stumbled upon two large helmets outside of a home in Pismo Beach.

The home with the “Helmets on the Hill” belongs to Carlos Rodriguez and his wife of 28 years, Terry Franco.

The house is divided, with Rodriguez is a Rams fan and Franco is a 49ers fan.

“I’ve been a Ram fan since 1966 and still am a Ram fan, back with the Fearsome Foursome, so I’m still with them,” said Rodriguez.

“Now we’re the awesome twosome,” said Franco.

The first year the two were together, they made a bet that would change their relationship forever as 49ers and Rams fans.

“I remember the first time I made my bet when I first met her 28 years ago, it ended up costing me a trip to St. Louis,” said Rodriguez.

“Whoever lost the game had to buy the tickets for the next one,” said Franco.

Franco won and the rivalry within their home has lasted ever since.

Only one helmet will stand after Sunday night once the 49ers and Rams face off at SoFi Stadium for a chance at the Super Bowl.

“If the Rams win, you will only see the ram helmet,” said Rodriguez.

“That won’t feel bad because the Rams, it’s their new stadium. I feel sorry for people sometimes and I feel sorry for the Rams,” said Franco.