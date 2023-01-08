Central Coast residents offer predictions for College Football National Championship

The College Football National Championship is set to kickoff on Monday in Los Angeles between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium.

Residents of the Central Coast offered up their rooting interests and predictions for the game ahead of Monday's finale.

"Georgia's got a good defense, but TCU's offense is hot," said Kobe Standefer.

Many people on the Central Coast said they're pulling for the underdog Horned Frogs.

"I really want to see TCU win," said Standefer. "They're going to be the underdog. They're going to be fine against the Bulldogs who just won last year."

"They are not favored to win," said Susan Sullivan. "I think it's been a while since they won it all."

Other residents said they believe Georgia will repeat as champions.

"I'm rooting for TCU, but I think Georgia will take it," said Andres Acuna. "Having Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, that big tight end, they just know how to win big games."

Georgia heads into the matchup as a double digit favorite.

Despite being underdogs, fans rooting for TCU said they believe their mascot, the Hypnotoad, could help guide TCU to victory.

"I'm a big Hypnotoad fan," said Acuna. "I told my buddies if TCU pulls it off, I'll get that tattooed on myself."

"TCU is the best team in the nation," said Raymond Pascual. "Georgia hasn't been playing the way they should. Georgia should have also lost last week. Its going to be an upset."

The National Championship kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.