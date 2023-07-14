Central Coast United 17u girls soccer team returns from Donosti Cup in Spain

Based out of San Luis Obispo, the Central Coast United 17u girls soccer team recently traveled back from the Donosti Cup in San Sebastian, Spain getting the chance to play international teams.

The tournament is the largest international soccer tournament in southern Europe. 863 teams participated representing 23 countries.

The team won their pool defeating teams from Spain and the Basque Country without conceding a single goal. In the next single elimination round, the team lost 1-0 to a a Southern California club team, Legends FC.

According to Head Coach Scott Williams, the highlights of the tournament included making friends in foreign lands and participating in an Olympic style opening ceremony.

The team is comprised of girls from all over the Central Coast including San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Buellton.