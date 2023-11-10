Central Section High School football: Morro Bay and Mission Prep advance to the semifinals

Mission Prep 15 Porterville 14

A blocked PAT from Mission Prep in the first quarter proved to be bigger than expected as the (1) Royals find a way late in the fourth quarter to get the win in the Division III quarterfinals over (8) Porterville.

With a minute left in the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Thomas Glenn delivered a touchdown pass to Jayden Nozil to put them 15-14. Drew Harrigan scored their first touchdown on an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Mission Prep advances to play (5) Kerman again at home.

Washington Union 41 Atascadero 13

Senior quarterback Kane Cooks completed two touchdown passes in the 3rd quarter to put 13 points on the scoreboard for the Hounds. Mason Degnan received a 35-yard pass in the 3rd quarter with eight minutes on the board.

On the following drive, Matteo Canno received a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the Panther’s lead to 34-13. Washington Union's run game proved to be too much to handle for Atascadero, who led 27-0 at the half.

The loss might have been stunning, but it did not take away from an impressive 10-0 perfect season on the backs of the lineman who played both sides of the ball throughout the entirety of the season.

Orosi Cardinals 25 Morro Bay Pirates 35

The Pirates took an early 7-0 lead, but from the first quarter, it was a back-and-forth battle. Morro Bay fell 12-7 after two Cardinal touchdowns paired with two failed two-point conversion attempts. Luca Macari, the sophomore running back, carried the offense in the second quarter with two big runs for a Pirates touchdown. Morro Bay took a 14-12 lead from there and rode the tide to a 35-25 victory over Orosi.

Santa Maria 28 Dos Palos 45

(2) Dos Palos set the tone early and got off to a 21-0 start in the first half that helped propel them to victory. The Saints made it a competitive game in the second half at one point down only 21-31 with 11 minutes to go but the Broncos would score twice more to put the game out of reach. The Saints finish their season at 6-6.