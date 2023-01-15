Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chargers blow 27-point lead, fall to Jaguars in Wild Card Round

Jaguars win on last-second field goal over Chargers
John Raoux/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars win on last-second field goal over Chargers
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 02:09:11-05

The Los Angeles Chargers fell in an epic collapse to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during the Wild Card Round, 31-30.

The Chargers opened the scoring with 27 unanswered points.

Los Angeles took a 27-7 lead into the half.

Jacksonville stormed back in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Chargers 13-3.

The Chargers would take a 30-20 lead into the final quarter of play.

A crucial missed field goal by Cameron Dicker late in the game gave the ball back to Jacksonville with great field position.

Trevor Lawrence led a drive that resulted in a touchdown pass to Christian Kirk before converting a two-point conversion, making it a 30-28 game.

Following a Chargers punt, the Jaguars drove down the field with only 3:09 remaining.

Jacksonville converted on a 4th down rush by Travis Etienne for 25 yards that set the Jaguars up in field goal position.

Riley Patterson kicked a 36-yard field goal to win the game with time expiring.

The Chargers season comes to close after putting together a 10-7 regular season record.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png