Chargers fall in heartbreaker to Chiefs, 30-27

Jae C. Hong/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, runs in for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, right, chases him and wide receiver Justin Watson runs in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 20, 2022
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion during Sunday Night Football on KSBY, 30-27.

The game featured six lead changes, including a wild 4th quarter that accounted for half of them.

Los Angeles took a 20-16 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Chiefs would take the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to put Kansas City up, 23-20.

With 1:46 left in the game, Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Josh Palmer to take a 27-23 lead.

That Charger lead would not last long.

Kansas City marched down the field and capped a 75 yard drive of six plays with a third touchdown connection from Mahomes to Kelce to take a 30-27 lead.

The Chargers would fall by that score, making it the second time this season that Los Angeles fell to the Chiefs in a primetime game by three points.

With the loss, the Chargers fall to 5-5.

