Chargers fall in heartbreaker to Chiefs, 30-27

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion during Sunday Night Football on KSBY, 30-27.
The game featured six lead changes, including a wild 4th quarter that accounted for half of them.
Los Angeles took a 20-16 lead heading into the 4th quarter.
The Chiefs would take the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to put Kansas City up, 23-20.
With 1:46 left in the game, Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Josh Palmer to take a 27-23 lead.
That Charger lead would not last long.
Kansas City marched down the field and capped a 75 yard drive of six plays with a third touchdown connection from Mahomes to Kelce to take a 30-27 lead.
The Chargers would fall by that score, making it the second time this season that Los Angeles fell to the Chiefs in a primetime game by three points.
With the loss, the Chargers fall to 5-5.