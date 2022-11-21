Chargers fall in heartbreaker to Chiefs, 30-27

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion during Sunday Night Football on KSBY, 30-27.

The game featured six lead changes, including a wild 4th quarter that accounted for half of them.

Los Angeles took a 20-16 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Chiefs would take the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to put Kansas City up, 23-20.

With 1:46 left in the game, Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Josh Palmer to take a 27-23 lead.

That Charger lead would not last long.

Kansas City marched down the field and capped a 75 yard drive of six plays with a third touchdown connection from Mahomes to Kelce to take a 30-27 lead.

The Chargers would fall by that score, making it the second time this season that Los Angeles fell to the Chiefs in a primetime game by three points.

With the loss, the Chargers fall to 5-5.