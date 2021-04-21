Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu says Tom Brady dust-up during Super Bowl taught him valuable lesson

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:52:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is once again feeling like himself.

Mathieu told KSHB in an exclusive one-on-one interview Monday that he "disconnected" following the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“A little bit depressed,” Mathieu said, revealing he not only began scaling back on social media but socializing with others in general. “I wake up every day and I try my best not to think about it."

Back around the team for the start of the league’s offseason training program, Mathieu says he’s still prodding over the outcome and a second-quarter scuffle with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“That whole moment was really a coaching lesson for me,” Mathieu started. “Being a leader…[you must] understand the magnitude of composure and just keeping that...throughout the course of the game, no matter if you're up to or down,” he finished.

Mathieu, who lauded Brady as “the best quarterback of all time” during the 2020 regular season, says the duo are once again on good terms.

Aaron Ladd at KSHB first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7