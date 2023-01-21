Chris Woodward returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming back a familiar face to their organization with a different role. Chris Woodward, the former third base coach in L.A., is returning to Chavez Ravine following his short stint as the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2019 through the 2022 season.

Woodward will be working with the Dodgers as a special assistant. His responsibilities will involve roving instructional work with Dodger infielders. The 46-year-old was the Dodgers third base coach from 2016 to 2018 before accepting his role with the Texas Rangers.

Woodward played twelve seasons professionally before retiring in 2012.