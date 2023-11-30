Clutch shot-making from Kobe Sanders propels Cal Poly to 81-77 win over San Jose State

Down 8 at the half, the Mustangs stayed within striking distance til the 12-and-a-half minute mark where they took a 47-46 lead fueled by the hot shooting of freshman Quentin Jones who finished with 15 points.

Big time shots and big time stops down the stretch is what kept it close the rest of the way.

Senior Kobe Sanders played late game heroics scoring the final 12 points in regulation including a game-tying three to send it to overtime where the Mustangs closed out the win.

Sanders finished with a team and game high 22 points. Graduate transfer Jarred Hyder, who hit multiple late game shots including a dagger three in overtime, finished with 12 points while Bizimana chipped in 11 points with a team-high 8 rebounds.

The Mustangs hit the road again for a three game stretch before returning home Dec. 18 against Eastern Washington University.