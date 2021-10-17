Coast Union High School honors late volleyball coach

Longtime volleyball coach for Coast Union High School Pam Kenyon was honored with a court dedication Saturday.

Kenyon recently passed away following her retirement from the high school.

The volleyball court has been named "Kenyon Court" in honor of the former Coast Union coach.

Kenyon helped lead Coast Union to 19 league championships and three CIF championships during her reign as the head volleyball coach of the school.

"She was the type of person that, when she talked, you listened," said Coast Union Athletic Director Andrew Crosby.

Former students, faculty, and staff as well as current players and staff members from the high school gathered in Kenyon's memory Saturday following their alumni game on the court.

"I just remember her giving me so many compliments. I took them to heart knowing she was paying attention and she helped me because my first year as athletic director I got thrown into the ropes," said Crosby.

Kenyon coached at Coast Union starting in 1990 until her retirement in 2019.

"She gave me the confidence knowing everything was going to be okay," said Crosby.