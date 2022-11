The Coast Union Broncos continue to find ways to win in the 2022 season after edging Santa Clarita Christian at home Friday night, 28-26.

The Broncos and Cardinals went into the half knotted up at 20.

Coast Union outlasted Santa Clarita in the second half to win their second consecutive playoff game.

The Broncos improved to 9-2 on the season with the win.

Coast Union will face Avalon next in the semifinal round of the playoffs.