College bowl games officially released

The College Football Playoff field has finally been set following the championship games being played Saturday across the country.

The four teams to be included in the College Football Playoff are top seed Georgia, second seed Michigan, third seed Texas Christian, and fourth seed Ohio State.

Georgia will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michigan will face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Following a win in the PAC-12 Championship Game, eighth-ranked Utah will face 11th-ranked Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

10th-ranked USC will face 16th-ranked Tulane in Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl.

18th-ranked UCLA will face Pittsburgh in El Paso, Texas for the Sun Bowl.

Fresno State will face Washington State in the Los Angeles Bowl.

San Jose State will face Eastern Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl.