Condon new all-time leader in wins for Cal Poly Softball

After a sweep of CSU Bakersfield this past weekend, Cal Poly Softball's 19th-year Head Coach Jenny Condon became the program's all-time leader for victories with 444 after a 7-0 win on Sunday, April 17.

Condon surpassed Lisa Boyer for both total wins by a Mustang softball head coach and total victories by any female head in Cal Poly history. A three-time Big West Coach of the year winner, Condon ranks seventh in conference history for wins.

After a difficult stretch in late March through mid-April, the Mustangs fell into a groove the past week winning their last four including only allowing one run over their three game series against CSU Bakersfield.

The historical win came Sunday at home on Bob Janssen field where Paige Maier and Sophia Ramuno combined to only allow three hits on the day in the circle. They head to Long Beach State this weekend for a three-game series.