Cooper family leaving a legacy at Atascadero High School

The Atascadero Greyhounds would not be state champions and where they are today if it wasn't for the Cooper family.

Vic Cooper has been the Atascadero Head Coach since 2004.

Cooper's loyalties to the program date back to 1998 when he became an assistant coach with the program.

Cooper and several other family members have worked with the program for years in an attempt to bring success to the Greyhound program.

In 2022, Cooper and his squad of fellow Cooper family members helped bring the Greyhounds an Ocean League title.

Following the title in league play, Cooper and the Greyhounds went on to defeat Pioneer Valley in the Division Five CIF Central Section Championship.

Atascadero secured its first CIF title in football since 1996 with the victory.

"There's a pretty big Cooper legacy for the Cooper family, which is extensive" said Cooper. "Here are seven or eight guys who are helping us on Friday night, so I'm proud of them."

The Greyhounds finally secured their first state title following a 41-0 shutout of San Gabriel in the Division 6-A State Championship Saturday evening.