Cooper Groshart wins First Tee National Championship at Stanford golf course

On Thursday June 6, 18-year-old and San Luis Obispo native Cooper Groshart won the third annual First Tee National Championship as he conquered the Stanford golf course shooting 4-over par.

After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School in the spring, Groshart had one more piece of business before beginning his college golf career at Cal State East Bay. In his third and final go with the First Tee, Groshart shot a final round of 71, birdying three of the final four holes on the final day to capture a national championship.

“I would say this is probably the biggest tournament I've won," Groshart admitted. "It feels really good to win a big tournament like this. Halfway through the round, I wasn't sure if I was going to win or not, so it felt good to finish strong and get it done.”

Groshart competed against kids from all over the country and in the past two years placed top-10 in the tournament. Last year, he went viral at 2022 Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach hitting a hole-in-one on the iconic seventh hole during a practice round.