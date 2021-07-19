Watch
Cowboys return to California for camp coming off 6-10 season

LM Otero/AP
Dallas Cowboys helmets lines up during an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:20:33-04

(AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are returning to California for training camp after staying home last year because of the pandemic.

The heat will be on coach Mike McCarthy in a hurry with a slow start similar to his first season. The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

The offense is healthy again, led by Dak Prescott. The star quarterback signed a $160 million, four-year contract after a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season in Week 5. The defense has a lot to prove with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

