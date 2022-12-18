Watch Now
Cuesta College alum Robert Van Scoyoc reuniting with J.D. Martinez

John Minchillo/AP
J.D. Martinez smiles during a news conference announcing his signing with the Boston Red Sox baseball team, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
J.D. Martinez signs with the Dodgers
Posted at 9:39 PM, Dec 17, 2022
J.D. Martinez and Robert Van Scoyoc will once again be reunited following Martinez's contract agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday.

Martinez agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers worth $10 million.

Enters his age-35 season, Martinez certainly brings an extensive resume along with him.

Martinez has posted a career .288/.352/.520 slash line with an OPS of .872.

Much of Martinez's success has stemmed from his 2013 offseason training with Robert Van Scoyoc, who ultimately helped Martinez revamp his swing.

Van Scoyoc, a former baseball player at Cuesta College, currently serves as the Dodgers hitting coach.

Martinez and Van Scoyoc have previously worked together while the two were members of the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks systems.

Martinez is a five-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

