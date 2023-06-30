Dallas Cowboys set to return to Oxnard for training camp in July

The Dallas Cowboys will be back in Oxnard in late July for their NFL Preseason Training Camp.

The Cowboys return to Ventura County for the 17th time at the Oxnard Residence Inn reporting July 24.

.

Their first practice is July 26 with training camp going all the way through August 15.

The local festivities get going on Friday, July 28 with Oxnard Fan night hosted by Visit Oxnard at The Collection at Riverpark where the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be in attendance to sign autographs.

July 29 is the opening ceremony where Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones will be in attendance for opening remarks.

Fans will be able to attend all open practices free of charge with practices beginning at 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.