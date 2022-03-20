Danny Duffy staying with LA Dodgers

Goleta's Danny Duffy is staying in Los Angeles to pitch for the Dodgers in the 2022 season.

LA and Duffy agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million dollars with incentives.

Duffy can double that amount for the season depending on the number of innings he pitches.

The deal includes a club option for the 2023 season.

Duffy is coming off a season in which he suffered a left flexor strain that sat him out for the majority of the season.

LA originally acquired Duffy at the trade deadline in July of 2021 from the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old will look to make his first pitch as a member of the Dodgers sometime in the second half of the 2022 season.