Dylan Beavers reflects on being drafted by Baltimore

Dylan Beavers is taking his talents to Baltimore.

The Cal Bear and Mission Prep High alum was selected Sunday by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round with the 33rd pick.

Beavers was projected in many mock drafts to be picked in the mid-to-late selections of the first round.

Beavers was selected during the competitive balance picks at the end of the first round.

"I wasn't too sure as the draft was rolling along where I'd end up," said Beavers. "The Orioles called at that pick and it was super exciting, just knowing that I found a home."

Beavers is coming off a 2022 season in which he hit 17 home runs and posted a .291 average.

"I'm super stoked and grateful that they believe in me," said Beavers.

Beavers joins first overall pick Jackson Holliday in Baltimore as the core pieces for the Orioles draft class in 2022.