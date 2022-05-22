Eight Pioneer Valley Panthers selected for 2022 FCA All-Star game

The Pioneer Valley Panthers are sending eight athletes to compete in the FCA All-Star football game.

Adan Rubalcava, Jacob Velasquez, Eric Lopez, Rudy Mendez, Jesus Hidalgo, Efren Castro, Josh Hernandez, and Ritchie Robles are all listed as members of the South Team.

Sponsor from Marian Regional Medical Center Sue Andersen says supporting the FCA All-Star game means a lot to the community.

"The last couple of years have been especially challenging for all of us," said Andersen. "It really showed us how much of a community we are that we all have to help each other out in the community. I think that's a part of it is being a real part of the community and contributing to events that we think are good for the community and good for our youth."

The FCA All-Star football game is set to kick off on June 4th at Nipomo High School.