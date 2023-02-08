Elizabeth Johnson helping lead Orcutt Academy in her first high school basketball season

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has an anomaly on their hands.

They have freshman Elizabeth Johnson who is adjusting to the varsity roster and speed of the game as good as anyone.

“She’s fit in right away,” Spartan’s Head Coach Tom Robb said. “ She's really good with the other players. She works really hard and she really understands the game. Even though she's 14-years-old, she really gets it.”

The double-double machine is averaging just over 21 points, 13 rebounds , over three steals and just over two blocks per game but the stat lines aren’t the main source of joy for Johnson.

“I think my teammates makes it really fun because they're always lifting me up and I like playing against older girls,” Johnson admitted.

With only AAU club experience coming into high school after coming from a home school background, high school basketball is a whole new experience for Johnson.

“I think it's different because I'm not used to it, I’ve always played club ball.”

From home schooled to schooling teams at home or on the road, Orcutt Academy is good right now at 22-4 on the season. More than likely, they’re going to be good for the years to come thanks to the momentum brewing with Coach Robb’s squad.

“I'm super excited for this goal and the program,” Robb mentioned. “I don't know how excited the other teams are seeing Elizabeth.”

Thanks to the dominance of Johnson inside, already well-established players like Khaelii Robertso-Mack have more freedom to operate on offense.

“It's really good because Elizabeth usually gets double or tripled team, so we always have someone open,” Robb explained. “We've been working hard on making quick passes to find an open player.”

Robertson-Mack is also a substantial senior leader on the team averaging just under 16 points per game. The team currently sits at 11-2 in the Mountain League with their regular season wrapping up Feb. 10 before they await their playoff destiny.