Father and son leading Cal Poly Baseball to elite level

Cal Poly Baseball Head Coach Larry Lee has seen his son, Brooks, grow right before his eyes.

Larry Lee said, “It’s one of those times where I think he’s taken himself to the next level.”

Brooks Lee, a 20-year-old redshirt freshman at Cal Poly, is already making an impact for his father’s team.

Brooks Lee said, “Right now, all I dream about is making it to the College World Series and then winning it.”

Larry Lee, who has been the Head Coach at Cal Poly for 19 years, has watched his son grow within the system into a potential star.

Larry Lee said, “It’s been great, I’ve looked forward to this for a long time. Last year was very unfortunate but he’s picked it up quickly these last two weeks. He’s been locked in offensively.”

Brooks Lee said, “It’s a really cool experience to be playing where I grew up. This is my home field and it always has been.”

The 6’2, 205-pound shortstop expects to push his career on well past college.

Larry Lee said, “I’m trying to enjoy my time out here with him because I know two years are going to fly by.

Trying to keep an even playing field, Larry wanted to make sure Brooks earned his spot just like the other Mustang

Brooks Lee said, “It’s not just because I’m his son that he trusts me on the field. It’s a different aspect of baseball for anybody.”

The awards have been arriving quickly for Brooks, who is coming off back-to-back Big West Player of the Week Awards.

In Cal Poly Baseball’s series win over sixth ranked UCLA, Brooks led the group with seven hits, five of which went for extra bases.

Brooks Lee says he expects to make a name for himself in the game moving forward.

Brooks Lee said, “Honestly, I think I should be a Hall of Famer when I grow up and be in the talk for one of the greatest of all time.”

Larry Lee said, “It’s emotional for me because we’ve spent a lot of time together since he was very young.

The father and son still reminisce about past events that got them to where they are today, including the first hit in Brooks Lee’s career.

Brooks Lee said, “Getting my first collegiate hit and giving him knuckles once I got my double, probably one of the coolest feelings I’ve ever had.”

While he watches his son grow up, Larry Lee still recalls his fondest moments in his son’s development at a young age.Larry Lee said, “He was probably about eight or nine and we were just playing a pickup game. I think he struck out, dragged his bat through the dugout, and his mom walked around the fence and came out on the field. She dragged him by the ear and scolded him on the other side of the fence.”

When an umpire asked her to come off the field, Larry decided it was best Brooks learned his lesson with some tough love first.

Larry Lee said, “From first base coach, I said hey, give her 30 seconds. This will be over quickly.”

The growth of Brooks, from the highs and the lows, has led him to become one of the top players in college baseball.

Larry Lee said, “Those were some pretty cool memories, outside of the stuff he’s done on the field.”

