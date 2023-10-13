First year head coach Oige Kennedy and young team 'excited for the opportunity' against UCSB

First year Cal Poly head coach Oige Kennedy has the men’s soccer program on the right track as they prepare for their Blue-Green rivalry game at home against U.C. Santa Barbara.

After winning two Division II national championships with Fort Lewis College in Colorado and three more national titles as an assistant coach with Stanford, Coach Kennedy and his young group have found their stride midway through conference play now with sole possession of third place in the Big West with 8 points.

With the upcoming and highly anticipated conference match-up between UCSB and the Mustangs, the game will undoubtedly sell out Spanos Stadium Oct. 15 with both programs looking for a much needed conference win with the Gauchos sitting right behind them with 7 points.

"We're excited by it," Kennedy said. "I'd imagine this game is going to be slightly different and different atmosphere. I think here, the crowd is probably a little bit more on top of you, which is exciting for us. We're going to need everybody to to be to be cheering us on and pushing us and I think the guys are excited by that opportunity to do it here at home."

The Mustangs lost to the Gauchos Sept. 23 in Goleta with the Gauchos earning a 2-0 win in non-conference play however in the last four games the Mustangs have tied two and won two in Big West play showing that despite their youth, the team is gaining confidence.