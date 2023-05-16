Five CIF titles and 15 student-athletes headline signing day for San Luis Obispo High School

San Luis Obispo High School held its National Signing Day today as student-athletes put pen to paper to further their academic and athletic careers.

10 different sports were on display with 15 SLO High kids signing their National Letters of intent on stage. From the junior college levels at Allen Hancock and Cuesta all the way to the division I level at Stanford, the ceremony had a taste of all collegiate levels.

The signing comes on the heels of a big week for the Tigers spring sports season winning five Central Section CIF titles in boys volleyball, boys tennis, stunt, and track and field for both boys and girls.

Interim athletic director Kennedy Meaney spoke to KSBY about the impressive end to the spring sports season for the athletic community.

“It doesn't even matter where they're continuing to play, honestly; It's just the fact that they are continuing with their athletic career is so impressive and everyone should be honored for that," Meaney said. "I could not be more proud of all of our athletes with over 500 athletes and over 30 coaches, it's a really special place to be right now.”

The boys swim and dive team as well as the stunt team already participated in state this past weekend with the other sports still looking forward to their opportunity to perform well on the biggest athletic stage for spring sports.