Flores says he won't drop lawsuit even if hired as coach

Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason because the league needs change.

Flores interviewed the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints for their coaching vacancies.

If they call, Flores tells CNN he will listen, but the suit will go on.

In his interview with CNN, Flores said the lawsuit "is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League."

Flores' lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

It is seeking class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

The suit alleges racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains "rife with racism" even as it publicly condemns it.

In his lawsuit, Flores alleges that during his first year as head coach, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss the team had to "tank" the season to get better draft picks, the Associated Press reported.

Flores coached for the Dolphins three seasons, going 24-25 overall. The team went 9-8 last season but missed the playoffs. The 40-year-old was fired last month.