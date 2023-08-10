Former Big West Midfielder of the Year Camille Lafaix signs with premier French soccer club

On Friday, August 4, former Cal Poly women’s soccer star midfielder Camille Lafaix signed a professional contract with FC Girondins de Bordeaux in France to play for the club in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The team plays in Division Feminine, the highest division of women’s soccer in France.

The 22-year-old and recent Cal Poly Female Athlete of the Year ranks 15th all-time in career points with 42.

The two-time All-Big West selection capped off an incredible career last fall fall helping the program capture its first outright Big West regular season title since 2013.

She was also crowned the Big West Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season, becoming the first athlete in conference history to receive the award in back-to-back years.

Lafaix will be close to extended family in France as she is the first member of her family born in the U.S. She is the fifth Cal Poly women’s soccer player to sign a contract to play professionally.