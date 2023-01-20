Former Cal Poly All-American playing volleyball professionally overseas

After an illustrious career at Cal Poly as a standout volleyball student-athlete, Maia Dvoracek is succeeding at the professional level overseas.

Dvoracek signed a contract with MAV Elore in Hungary where she had 33 kills, a block, and an ace in her debut this past week.

It's no surprise that the Truckee, California native adjusted well to professional volleyball after an amazing stat line her past two seasons with the Mustangs.

In those two seasons, Dvoracek earned First Team All-Big West honors twice and a Third Team AVCA All-American honor, just the seventh in program history. Dvoracek also holds the program's single season ace record. Her and the Mustangs finished with a 17-13 record in her fifth and final season this past Fall.