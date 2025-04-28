Former Cal Poly Football standout signs with New England Patriots

After three days and seven rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft, Pomona-native and recent Cal Poly standout Elijah Ponder didn't hear his name called.

The silver lining? He signed as an undrafted player with the six-time Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots.

It's hard to take a chance on a mid-major player out of the Big Sky Conference but Ponder made the cut.

He will join the Patriots under new Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who won three championships with the team as a player.

Ponder had a storied career with the Mustangs as one of the best defensive players in program history. He ended his career with two First Team All-Big Sky selections, ranking third in program history with 27 sacks, first in quarterback hurries with 44, and fifth in tackles for loss with 43.5.

Ponder showed out in his final season as well in those same categories, joining the likes of several other former Mustangs to make it to the pros, including most recently Chris Coleman in 2023 and JJ Koski in 2020.