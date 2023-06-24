Former Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo picks up first MLB win with the Mariners

After a tough Major League debut back on June 3 against the Texas Rangers, former Cal Poly and current Seattle Mariners pitcher, Bryan Woo, had made two other starts. His second career start was on on June 10 pitching 4.2 innings and then on June 16, going for 5.2 innings. He didn't suffer losses or get the win in either sporting an ERA of 7.30.

On Thursday June 23, against the New York Yankees, he made his fourth career start and pitched as well as one could on the mound pitching a no-hitter through five innings before giving up two hits in the sixth. Woo would record five strikeouts and get a little help from the defense as the Seattle Mariners would go on to win 10-2 with Woo picking up his first MLB win dropping his ERA to 5.09.

Woo pitched for Cal Poly in 2021 before being drafted by Seattle in the sixth round of the MLB draft. He was called up from Seattle's Arkansas Double-A affiliate back in early June.