Former L.A. Times sports writer recalls covering John Madden

Former Los Angeles Times writer, Larry Stewart, is one of the many people that have remembered John Madden for the impact he had in football.

Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85.

In Stewart's newly released book, "My Up-Close View," he said he recalls memories with numerous Hall of Fame broadcasters including his initial encounter with Madden.

"The first time I ever interviewed Madden, out of dozens of time over my long tenure, I asked if he was a teammate of Claude Turner. He said of course, he was our star running back," said Stewart.

Stewart said Madden's stories about his almond farm, passion for golf, and his day-to-day life as a coach helped connect the two.

"That created a bond that helped me over the years," said, Stewart.

Stewart said he had an opportunity to see a different side of Madden many didn't have a chance to see when he was coaching on Sunday's.

"He always returned my calls, was very pleasant, low-key, and wasn't the coach people would see ranting and yelling at the officials on the sideline," said Stewart.

Madden played football and baseball for the Cal Poly Mustangs in 1957 and 1958.

Madden earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Cal Poly.

He would coach in Santa Maria at Hancock College in the early part of his career.

Madden's legacy will live on forever in San Luis Obispo as a member of the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame.