Four Mission Prep student-athletes sign National-Letters-of-Intent

Mission Prep will send four student-athletes in football, soccer and basketball to compete in college come next school year.

Seniors Cole Tanner, Colby White, Tristan Wouters and Emma Boehm all signed the dotted line in front of a large student section and loved ones at Cowitz Court.

Cole Tanner heads to College of Idaho; a top contender in the Frontier Conference and NAIA national ranks in football.

Alongside him, fellow teammate and quarterback Colby White will stay local and join the Cal Poly football program as a preferred walk-on.

For soccer, Tristan Wouters will play in the Big West Conference as he'll head to U.C. Davis next year after a standout season as a striker.

Lastly, on the hardwood it was Emma Boehm committing to the Division III powerhouse George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.