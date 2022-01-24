Four teams remain in search of Super Bowl

Four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy after one of the craziest Divisional Round weekends of all time.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams remain alive for a shot at the title in 2022.

The Bengals and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City on Sunday for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Rams will meet for a third and final time on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The winner of the NFC Championship will have the opportunity to stay in Los Angeles, the location for Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI will air on KSBY from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, February 13th.