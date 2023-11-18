Friday Night Highlights: (1) Mission Prep falls in overtime to (5) Kerman 20-14

Mission Prep had a chance to strike first and go up on Kerman in the beginning of the second quarter. However a false start followed by a fumbled exchange between Thomas Glenn and Drew Harrigan led to a turnover and a serious momentum flip.

The Kerman offense came alive after that with Adrian Torres finding Adam Delgado to go up 6-0. Another turnover in the redzone from Mission Prep before halftime spurred a two play drive from Kerman which resulted in Delgado's second of three touchdown catches on the day.

Down 14-0, Mission Prep could've rolled over and accepted defeat. Instead, on the opening kickoff Luke Terry took it to the house, pumping life back into Spanos Stadium.

In the fourth quarter, Terry would make another big play on 4th and 9 in the redzone to extend a drive which would lead to a Harrigan 11-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the biggest play of the day came from Jayden Nozil forced a fumble on a goal line stand to keep it 14-14 and take it to overtime.

However, after a failed first drive from the Royals, Kerman went back to their 1-2 punch with Torres floating it up for Delgado in the corner of the endzone to complete the upset. Kerman will go on to take on Mission Oak in the Division III Central Section championship game.

Division V: (4) Morro Bay 26 (1) Bishop Union 28

Despite drawing first blood, Bishop Union could never shake the pesky Morro Bay team who traveled over 5 1/2 hours to play their road semifinal contest in Division V.

The game was either tied or within one score the whole game for the Pirates who battled throughout. However, special teams woes throughout would cost them late. Down 28-20, Morro Bay scored with under two minutes to play but failed to convert the 2-point conversion.

They had another failed 2-point conversion earlier in the game as well as a blocked punt.

With the loss, Morro Bay finished 7-6 on the season.