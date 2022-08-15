Friday Night Highlights returning to KSBY August 19th

KSBY is proud to kick off the 2022 high school football season beginning this weekend with its weekly Friday Night Highlights show.
Casey Buscher and Dusty Baker will cover the action from across the Central Coast every Friday night throughout the season following the News at 11.
Below is the schedule for Friday, August 19th:
Atascadero vs. Santa Ynez
Centennial vs. Arroyo Grande
Coalinga vs. Templeton
Nordhoff vs. Cabrillo
North Torrance vs. Santa Barbara
Carpinteria vs. Calvary Chapel
Dos Pueblos vs. Burbank
Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield Christian
Palos Verdes vs. St. Joseph
Paso Robles vs. Kingsburg
Pioneer Valley vs. Lompoc
Righetti vs. Bishop Diego
San Luis Obispo vs. Nipomo
San Marcos vs. Morro Bay
Santa Maria vs. East Bakersfield