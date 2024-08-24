Friday Night Highlights Week 0: Arroyo Grande wins in double OT thriller over Golden West Trailblazers 44-37

As is every week of high school football, there are some blowouts, some upsets and some games that come down to the wire and in Week 0 of football on the central coast, all three occurred.

Golden West 37 Arroyo Grande 44 (2OT)

The defending Mountain League champs began with bang. Led by Sam Wulff and Caleb Clark on the offensive end, the Eagles found a way to make a key stop at the end of the first overtime. Then converted on a 4th and one to get the lead in the second overtime followed by a stop on 4th and one to seal the game.

Nipomo 7 Lompoc 30

Consistent quarterback pressure and the Braves' offense on the ground from both their running backs and two quarterbacks were enough to carry a 13-0 lead at halftime into a well-rounded victory. Lompoc heads to Santa Ynez next week while Nipomo looks to rebound with a home game against Righetti.

Mt. Whitney 23 San Luis Obispo 34

Tigers grab their first win of the season during their home opener in a battle between two offensive powerhouses. The Pioneers capitalized off of turnovers and two-point conversions, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Tigers and quarterback Jace Gomes. San Luis Obispo hosts Mission Oak next week at 7 p.m.

Santa Maria 7 Righetti 27

The Warriors lead the game off with a touchdown and never turned back. Defense held up as Righetti took down a team that showed postseason success last year.

Independence 35 Pioneer Valley 14

The Falcons had a hot second half of scoring. 21 points went unanswered to take the win on the road in Santa Maria. Panthers will regroup and continue their next two games at home playing Gilroy next week

Other scores:

Dos Pueblos 0 Santa Ynez 48

St. Joseph 21 Tulare Union 34

Mission College Prep 0 Sante Fe Christian 24

Paso Robles 6 Kingsburg 45

Morro Bay 28 Foothill 6

Templeton 33 Hoover 0