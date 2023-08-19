Friday Night Highlights Week 0: Mission Prep falls to Bakersfield Christian in historic season opener

Mission Prep football has a new home this year at Cal Poly's Spanos Stadium. In their season opener, they took on Bakersfield Christian, a team that beat them 35-9 to begin 2022.

This time around, Mission Prep's defense held.

The Royals recorded a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception all in the first half to take an 8-7 lead at halftime. Luke Terry was the recipient of a 65-yard touchdown pass from fellow receiver, Thomas Glenn to provide them with their lone score of the game.

However, Bakersfield Christian's Dylan Johnson supplied both scores for the Eagles. In the first play of the second quarter, he got to edge for a 45-yard touchdown run. Then with only three and a half minutes remaining, he scored a 37-yard touchdown pass. Mission Prep continues their difficult non-conference schedule against Bishop Diego in Santa Barbara in Week 1.

Golden West Trailblazers 33 Arroyo Grande Eagles 44

Eagles Junior Hurlihy started offensive momentum for the Eagles in the first quarter, driving the ball 14 yards before falling short of the end zone.

Eagles quarterback Drake Missamore finished the drive with a QB-keep putting the Eagles up 7-0.

Bohdan Armstrong crossed the goal line for the second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Eagles up 17-6 on the Trailblazers at halftime.

Armstrong ran the ball up the middle on second-and-goal in the third quarter to lead Golden West 24-14.

Arroyo Grande never trailed in the home opener, keeping the Trailblazers at an arm's length distance in the 44-33 victory.



Independence Falcons 14 Pioneer Valley Panthers 17

Head Coach Dustin Davis gets a win to start off his third-year campaign with the Panthers.

Independence High School lead 7-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Pioneer Valley’s Alan Jimenez-Meraz ran the ball up the middle in Falcon’s territory to put the Panthers up 3 after a missed extra-point attempt.

Independence then responded with a run of their own, putting themselves back on top 14-9.

With just over four minutes left in the game, Jimenez-Meraz with his second rushing touchdown of the night put the Panthers up 17-14 after completing the two-point conversion.



Nipomo Titans 7 San Luis Obispo Tigers 38

The run-heavy onslaught and spectacular defense kept the Tigers up on the Titans, only allowing one score in the win on home turf.

Senior linebacker, Chase Evans, came up with the pick-six in the second quarter off a pass Griffin Groshart tried to complete to Blayne Lowry. Evans ran the ball 35 yards to put the Tigers up 21-0.

Blayne Lowry had a 19-yard rushing touchdown for the Titans in the third quarter for their only score against San Luis Obispo’s defense.

Bakersfield High Drillers 14 Righetti Warriors 13

The Drillers came away with the only win on the road on Friday night out of three high school teams from Bakersfield.

After a scoreless first quarter riddled with penalties, Bakersfield’s Ryan Inigues found Julian Griego for the touchdown to go up 7-0.

The Warriors went on to tie the game up but came up short by a point to fall to 0-1 under new head coach Russ Pickett.



Scores

Santa Ynez Pirates 54 Cabrillo Conquistadores 12

*WR Daulton Beards 4 TD's 134 yards, QB Jude Pritchard 8/13 165 yards, 4 TOT TD's

East Bakersfield Blades 7 Santa Maria Saints 31

Foothill Trojans 0 Morro Bay Pirates 38

Kingsburg Vikings 59 Paso Robles Bearcats 21

St. Joseph Knights 13 Palos Verdes Sea Kings 37

