Friday Night Highlights Week 1: Lompoc grinds out win against Pioneer Valley 20-15

Lompoc found their groove in the second half, defeating Pioneer Valley 20-15 on Panther’s home turf.

Pioneer Valley looked to avenge last season’s game after losing to the Braves 54-7.

Allan Jimenez rammed his way through the defensive line for the night's first score, putting the Panthers up a quick 6-0.

Logan Mcjohn found Adrian Bautista in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion to put the Panthers up 8-0 in the first quarter.

Tony Arango hit Jacob Manzo in the end zone for 6 points to put points on the board for the Braves. The Braves’ two-point conversion failed, allowing the Panthers to lead a mere 8-6 entering the second half of the game.

Two rushing touchdowns from the Braves offense edged out the Panthers on home turf in the second half.

Both teams are now 1-1 heading into Week 2.

Mt. Whitney 28 Morro Bay 16

Morro Bay struggled with ball security and bad snaps in their loss to Mt. Whitney Friday night.

The Pioneers jumped to a quick 14-0 lead in the first half and kept the offensive momentum going in the second half while holding the Pirates to two scores and a safety.

St. Joseph 14 Bakersfield Christian 0

After a Week 0 loss to Palos Verdes, the St. Joseph Knights provided the defense that allowed them to beat a very good Bakersfield Christian team.

Clovis East 35 Arroyo Grande 7

Ben Walz put the only points on the board for the Eagles in the 35-7 loss against the Timberwolves.

The Eagles went down a quick 21-0 in the first quarter and couldn’t manage to climb the hill.

San Marcos 17 Santa Maria 7

Santa Maria jumped first on the board with a touchdown pass from Josue Elena to Adrian Pasos.

It was all Royals from there starting with an interception from Brody Branstetter in the second quarter to drive San Marcos down the field for a field goal.

Scores from around the area

Caruthers 28 SLO 38

Mission Prep 14 Bishop Diego 6

Atascadero 35 North Stars 22

Nipomo 28 Cabrillo 0